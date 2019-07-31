Lawrence Spellman
ELIZABETH CITY - Lawrence Spellman, Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Beach Rivers Chapel. Visitation will take place on Thursday, at the funersl home 4-7pm with the family receiving friends from 5-6:30pm.
Mr. Spellman leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters Sylvia Cutler of (Virginia), and Diane Morris (Buddy) of Elizabeth City, N.C.; granddaughter LaKeya Felton and grandson Clarence Spellman (DawnShaye) also of Elizabeth City N.C.; three sisters: Shelia Gregory (Camden, N.C.), Paulette Tyler (Oakville, CT), and Rosalind Spellman (Randallstown, MD) and host of nieces nephews cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere, professional and dignified service to the Spellman family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 31, 2019