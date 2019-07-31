The Daily Advance

Lawrence Spellman (1931 - 2019)
  • "My condolences to the Family. May God comfort and give you..."
    - Alicia Dozier-Hodges
  • "Sending my deepest condolences to family and friends....."
    - Kicha Crittenden
  • "We are saddened by the passing of Cousin Lawrence..."
    - Sharon Whitfield
  • "We love you and will forever miss you Uncle Lawrence. ..."
    - Nigel and Tanya Gregory
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Beach Rivers Chapel
Lawrence Spellman

ELIZABETH CITY - Lawrence Spellman, Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Beach Rivers Chapel. Visitation will take place on Thursday, at the funersl home 4-7pm with the family receiving friends from 5-6:30pm.

Mr. Spellman leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters Sylvia Cutler of (Virginia), and Diane Morris (Buddy) of Elizabeth City, N.C.; granddaughter LaKeya Felton and grandson Clarence Spellman (DawnShaye) also of Elizabeth City N.C.; three sisters: Shelia Gregory (Camden, N.C.), Paulette Tyler (Oakville, CT), and Rosalind Spellman (Randallstown, MD) and host of nieces nephews cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere, professional and dignified service to the Spellman family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 31, 2019
