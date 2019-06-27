Lenora Billups Rouse
HERTFORD - Lenora Billups Rouse, 87, of 305 Dobbs Street, Hertford, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 999 Pender Road, Hertford, NC. A visitation will be at Hortons Funeral Home, 509 Dobbs Street on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memories; two daughters, Patricia Rouse and Anita Rouse Phillips(Wayne); one son, Keith Rouse of Alexandria, VA; one sister-in-law, Harriet Rouse; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grand children.
Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance
