Leon Ralph Sears
GRANDY - Leon Ralph Sears, Sr. 83 of 242 North River Landing Road, Grandy, NC died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Manteo, NC on July 7, 1935 to the late Herman Lee Sears and Matilda Quidley Sears and was the widower of Mildred Scott Sears. He was a retired Captain for the Knott's Island Ferry.
He is survived by six daughters, Arlene Bass of Gloucester, VA, Patricia Brown (Sonny) of Grandy, NC, Dot Penton (Dorian) of Tallahassee, FL, Betty Spain (Beryl) of Moyock, NC, Becky Connell of Grandy, NC, and Debbie Sears of Moyock, NC; a son Leon Ralph Sears, Jr. (Tammy) of Grandy, NC; a sister, Jean Godfrey (Larry) of Manteo, NC; a brother, Odell Quidley of Powell's Point, NC: twenty-six grandchildren; and twenty-six great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by two grandsons, Robert Scott Kelly and Dorian Wayne Penton.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Jarvisburg Church of Christ with Mr. Joey Wall and Pastor Rob Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at other times at the residence.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sears family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 25, 2019