Leon Sessoms
ELIZABETH CITY - Leon Sessoms, 66 of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Deacon Roscoe James, Officiating. A viewing and visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Leon was a dedicated worker for Elizabeth City Public Works for over 30 years. Leon was a person who didn't like to sit still. He laughed alot, loved alot and devoted alot of time doing the will of God.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Wilson and his mother, Thelma Brayboy. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mike Wilson.
Survivors include his sisters, Vera Brayboy, Clintis Brayboy, Minnie Wilson, Linda Tillett, Maybelle Leigh, Carolina Wilson and Shelia Trafton; brothers, Furman Sessoms, Ben Brayboy, Allen Washington, James Wilson Jr., Percy Wilson, Ronnie Wilson, Calvin Wilson and Tony Wilson; aunts, Edie White, Audrey Whidbee, Beulah Johnikins, Faye Whidbee, Lavern Hernandez and Yvonne Whidbee; uncles, Alfred Skinner, Larry Whidbee and Nelson Whidbee; his caretaker, Remona "Cookie"Stokley; his devoted friend and as he often called him "his white brother " Lucius Morrisette and his caring neighbors, Jack and Deloris Whidbee, Mr Milford Creecy and Mildred Johnson.
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 4, 2019