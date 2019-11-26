Leonard R. Copeland
EDENTON - Leonard Rufus "Lenny" Copeland, 75, of Edenton, NC, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Chowan River Health and Rehabilitation, Edenton.
Mr. Copeland was born in Chowan County on November 15, 1944, and was the son of the late Nathan Richard and Minnie Jackson Copeland. A retired supermarket manager having been employed with several area stores through the years, he was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Virginia Garrett, Pencie Minter, Thelma Stancil, Ruth Tadlock, and Mildred Salmon; and by two brothers, Johnny and Nathan Copeland, Jr.
Surviving are his wife, Pauline Johnson Copeland; his daughter, Barbara Vaughan and husband, Jeff; his son, David Copeland and wife, Stephanie, all of Edenton; a sister, Lela Twine of Edenton; a brother, Ervin Copeland of Corapeake; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Wayne, Jeremy, Joshua, Sierra, Noah, Kaitlyn, and Dylan; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 27, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the funeral home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 26, 2019