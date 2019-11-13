Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lescelles Davis Robertson. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Lescelles Davis Robertson



ELIZABETH CITY - Lescelles "Soles" Davis Robertson, of 115 S. Griffin Street, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home.



Mrs. Robertson was born in Elizabeth City on March 3, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Sidney and Frances Raper Davis. A Registered Nurse, she received her education from the Gallagher Nursing School in Washington, DC. While living in Colerain with her first husband, the late Isaac Peyton Perry, Jr., she worked at what is now Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, and later did private duty nursing. Widowed in her early 30's with three young daughters, she later met Zack Dennis Robertson, Jr., and as the girls say, "he married all of us". They later added a fourth daughter to the family, and had celebrated 51 years of marriage. While living in Elizabeth City, she was a homemaker, a real estate investor, and loved sewing, knitting, and working in her flowers. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Perry Copeland, and by her sister, Kathleen Davis Pritchard.



Surviving with her husband Zack, are their daughters, Margo Perry Owens and husband, Billy Owens, of Hertford, Jane Perry Parr and husband, Rev. Ron Parr, of Elizabeth City, and Julie Robertson LeMond and husband, Shawn LeMond, of Greensboro; a son-in-law, Dr. David Copeland of Chapel Hill; eight grandchildren, Susan Owens Jordan (Wayne), Brad Owens (Sabrina), Holly Copeland Hoerst (Victor), Hunter Copeland (Carolyn), Patrick Parr (Chelsea), Allison Parr Burdette (Danny), Frances LeMond, and Grace LeMond; and 10 great-grandchildren.



In accordance with her wishes, the family will hold a private service of remembrance.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke, and mailed to Duke UMC, P.O. Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710, or online at



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

