Leslie Kendall "Mack" Whidbee
ELIZABETH CITY - Leslie Kendall "Mack" Whidbee, age 89, of 914 Third Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Salvo, NC on July 5, 1930 to the late William E. Whidbee and Melvina Gray Whidbee, he was the widower of Grace Marie Creef Whidbee. He served his country honorably with the U. S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. He worked as a Union Camp tugboat captain and was a member of Pearl Street Pentecostal Church. Mack loved clam chowder, fishing, wood working, and trains.
He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Burt (Dave) of Denver, NC; two sons, William Whidbee (Lisa) and Reid Basnight (Mary Ann) all of Elizabeth City, NC; sisters, Jean Hooper of Salvo, NC and Irene Midgett of Camden, NC; a brother, Earl Whidbee, of Salvo, NC; eight grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a son, Danny Ray Showers; a grand son-in-law, James Mateo; a granddaughter, Donna Ann Kitchen; and a sister, Velma Anderson.
The family extends a special thanks to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Albemarle Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Pearl Street Pentecostal Church with Pastor Rick Lowery officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors rendered by the V. F. W. Post # 6060. The family will receive friends at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Pearl Street Pentecostal Church, 304 Pearl St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Whidbee family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 27, 2019