BELVIDERE - Lester Julian Baker, 92, of 164 Community Building Road, Belvidere, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, in his home.



Mr. Baker was born in Perquimans County on August 19, 1927, and was the son of the late Charlie Francis and Mary Stallings Baker. A 1944 graduate of Perquimans County High School, as a farmer he tended the family farm all of his life. Over his lifetime he had seen many changes from plowing with a mule, then driving an open cab combine, and then to driving closed cab tractors. Through the years he had lots of success in his farming career having become a member of the 5000 lb. Peanut Club several times. The biggest blessing was having four generations working the land all at the same time. Other involvements included his service on the farm service agency for 38 years, and he was a lifelong member of Up River Friends meeting where he had served on various committees.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Willard F. and George W. Baker, his wives, Lorene Riddick Baker and Carolyn Lane Baker; and by a son-in-law, Bob Mize.



Surviving are his son, Julian Baker (Connie) of Belvidere; and his daughter, Dianne Mize of Elizabeth City. Also surviving are Carolyn's children, Bridgett Markham (Brandon) of Elizabeth City, and Glenn Twine of Belvidere. Together Lester and Carolyn shared six grandchildren, Charles (Lynette), Chris (Tabatha), Nicole (Todd), Tarlie, Lane, and Leyton; and six great-grandchildren, Carlton, Carissa, Chase, Claire, Lucas, and Maddox.



Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Up River Friends Meeting, and will be conducted by Pastor Chuck Hartman. Burial will follow in Up River Cemetery. Friends may join the family Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and all other times at the residence.



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to his wonderful caregivers and to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for the care and dedication in their service to the Baker family.



Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to Up River Friends Meeting.



