Lester Walker Lamb
ELIZABETH CITY - Lester Walker Lamb, 87, of 951 Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City, NC was called home by his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 11, 1932 in Pasquotank County to the late Clyde Harrell Lamb and Minnie Combs Lamb, and was the husband of Evie Rhodes Lamb of the residence. He was a retired work leader at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, and worked at City Motor Parts after leaving the military. He was the oldest member of Saint Paul Original Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.
In addition to his wife of sixty-six years he is survived by two daughters, Vicki Littrell (Terry) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Connie Mannix (Joe) of Norfolk, VA; a son, Gary Lamb (Phyllis) of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Hilda Sawyer of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren, Kristin, William, LeAnn, Ashlee, Cassie, and Noah; and three great grandchildren, Luca, Tripp, and Jayce who were his pride and joy. He was looking forward to his great granddaughter, Charli Ann to be born in December. He was pre-deceased by two sisters, Vera Harris and Betty Thompson; and three brothers, Calvin Lamb, Jimmie Lamb, and Bobby Lamb.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Saint Paul Original Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the residence.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Lamb family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 19, 2019