Levi Matthew Johnson

Service Information
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-562-6936
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holy Trinity Community Church
Elizabeth City, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Holy Trinity Community Church
Elizabeth City, NC
View Map
Obituary
ELIZABETH CITY - Levi Matthew Johnson, 1, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Norfolk, VA.

His life will be celebrated on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Holy Trinity Community Church, Elizabeth City. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 1, 2020
