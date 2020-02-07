Lillie Marie Brown-Riddick



ELIZABETH CITY - Lillie Marie Brown-Riddick, age 87, of 126 Tiff Lane, Elizabeth City, NC, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence.



A funeral service will be conducted at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Michael Barclift. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. The viewing will be Saturday from 12 until 1 at the church. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC is in charge of arrangements.



Mrs. Riddick was the daughter of the late Mary Stokely Brown- Freeman and the late Theodore R. Brown, Sr. and the wife of the late William Riddick, Sr.



She is survived by four daughters, Cora Griffin (Lemuel), Mary Walker, Valerie Harris (Paul) and Gail Riddick; two sons, William Riddick and Delon Riddick; five sisters, Cora Griffin, Carolyn Melvin, Joyce Chavis, Vivian McPherson and Alise White (Samuel); four brothers, John Brown (Edna), Muhammad Freeman (Ruth), George Lee Freeman (Rachel) and Carlton Freeman (Louise); 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. As published in The Daily Advance

