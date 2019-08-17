Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lina Marie Winberry Shaw. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Lina Marie Winberry Shaw



ELIZABETH CITY - Lina Marie Winberry Shaw, age 91, formerly of Durham, NC and Elizabeth City, NC passed away August 14, 2019 at Roman Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Care in Danville, VA. Born in Onslow County, NC on January 14, 1928 to the late Spencer Lee Winberry and Hattie Mae Morton Winberry, she was the widow of Charles Collins Shaw, Jr. Marie was a Registered Nurse, receiving her degree from James Walker Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, NC. Her nursing career took her to various facilities, including Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City, NC, Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC, and Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham, NC. She was a member of First Baptist Church and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.



She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis L. Shaw of Chapel Hill, NC; her son, Charles Collins Shaw, III and his wife Cynthia L. Shaw of Gibsonville, NC; her grandchildren, Blake M. Shaw of Senatobia, MS, Megan S. Shaw, Jonathan E. Shaw, and Collin D. Shaw all of Danville, VA; and great-grandchildren Kirin Shaw, Jackson Shaw, Maddie Shaw, Fallon Shaw and Evelyn Faughn. She was predeceased by two brothers, Spencer L. Winberry of Louisburg, NC and the Rev. Herman Winberry of Lumberton, NC.



A private burial will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Shaw family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Lina Marie Winberry ShawELIZABETH CITY - Lina Marie Winberry Shaw, age 91, formerly of Durham, NC and Elizabeth City, NC passed away August 14, 2019 at Roman Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Care in Danville, VA. Born in Onslow County, NC on January 14, 1928 to the late Spencer Lee Winberry and Hattie Mae Morton Winberry, she was the widow of Charles Collins Shaw, Jr. Marie was a Registered Nurse, receiving her degree from James Walker Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, NC. Her nursing career took her to various facilities, including Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City, NC, Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC, and Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham, NC. She was a member of First Baptist Church and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis L. Shaw of Chapel Hill, NC; her son, Charles Collins Shaw, III and his wife Cynthia L. Shaw of Gibsonville, NC; her grandchildren, Blake M. Shaw of Senatobia, MS, Megan S. Shaw, Jonathan E. Shaw, and Collin D. Shaw all of Danville, VA; and great-grandchildren Kirin Shaw, Jackson Shaw, Maddie Shaw, Fallon Shaw and Evelyn Faughn. She was predeceased by two brothers, Spencer L. Winberry of Louisburg, NC and the Rev. Herman Winberry of Lumberton, NC.A private burial will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Shaw family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close