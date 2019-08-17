Lina Marie Winberry Shaw
ELIZABETH CITY - Lina Marie Winberry Shaw, age 91, formerly of Durham, NC and Elizabeth City, NC passed away August 14, 2019 at Roman Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Care in Danville, VA. Born in Onslow County, NC on January 14, 1928 to the late Spencer Lee Winberry and Hattie Mae Morton Winberry, she was the widow of Charles Collins Shaw, Jr. Marie was a Registered Nurse, receiving her degree from James Walker Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, NC. Her nursing career took her to various facilities, including Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City, NC, Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC, and Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham, NC. She was a member of First Baptist Church and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis L. Shaw of Chapel Hill, NC; her son, Charles Collins Shaw, III and his wife Cynthia L. Shaw of Gibsonville, NC; her grandchildren, Blake M. Shaw of Senatobia, MS, Megan S. Shaw, Jonathan E. Shaw, and Collin D. Shaw all of Danville, VA; and great-grandchildren Kirin Shaw, Jackson Shaw, Maddie Shaw, Fallon Shaw and Evelyn Faughn. She was predeceased by two brothers, Spencer L. Winberry of Louisburg, NC and the Rev. Herman Winberry of Lumberton, NC.
A private burial will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Shaw family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
