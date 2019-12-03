Lina W. Hobbs
EDENTON - Lina Leora Winslow Hobbs, 94, formerly of Center Hill Road in Tyner, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Hobbs was born in Perquimans County on August 12, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Mary Alethia and Eugene Earl Winslow. A retired cafeteria worker with the Edenton-Chowan School System, she had been a faithful member of Warwick Baptist Church and served as the Assistant Secretary of the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Anderson Hobbs; two infant sons; sisters, Helen Hewitt, Myrtle Dail, and Mavis Munden; and brothers, Eugene and Fentress Winslow.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Mizelle (Tommy) of Windsor, and Judy Copeland of Edenton; four grandchildren, James Copeland (Beth), Stephen Copeland, Monica Copeland, and Caitlyn Mizelle; and three great-grandchildren, Maliek, Mason, and Sage Copeland.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Warwick Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Kip Vinson and the Rev. Russell Blanchard. A private burial will follow in the family plot at the church. Friends may join the family in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service, or all other times at Monica's home, 617 Center Hill Road, Tyner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the , 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019