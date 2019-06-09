Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Miller Seymour. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Memorial service 2:00 PM Camden United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Miller Seymour



CAMDEN - Linda Miller Seymour, 70, of 137 Seymour Drive, Camden, NC died Friday, June 7, 2019 at her residence with family by her side. A native of Elizabeth City, NC, she was born July 26, 1948 to the late Mac Miller and Betsy Spencer Miller and was the wife of Joe Seymour, Jr. She was first and foremost devoted to her family, always supportive of her husband's and sons' ballgames and activities, and a loving grandmother. She was retired after many years as manager of Miller's Seafood & Steak House and was a member of Camden United Methodist Church. She enjoyed trips with family and friends to Atlantic City and Dover, both for the gaming and camaraderie; enjoyed playing Bingo and loved her dogs.



In addition to Joe, her husband of fifty-three years, she is survived by two sons, Mike Seymour and wife Kelly and Chuck Seymour; three grandchildren, Sarah Seymour, Anna Seymour, and Amber Seymour and longtime boyfriend Brandon Patsel; two brothers, Eddie Miller and wife Lou and Ray Miller and wife Terry; and brother-in-law, David Seymour. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Seymour; and Joe's parents, Joe and Hilda Seymour.



A memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Camden United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Marc O'Neal. The family will receive friends following the service at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to Camden United Methodist Church Building Fund, 197 NC Hwy 343 South, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Seymour family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

