Linda Rae Kight Harrison
SHAWBORO - Linda Rae Kight Harrison, 82, of 784 Shawboro Road, Shawboro, NC died Monday, January 6th, 2020 at her home. Born in Maple, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jake Kight and Annie Leola Kight Walker, and was the wife of Silas Harrison, Jr. for 64 years. Linda Rae was a member of Providence Baptist Church. She was a housewife and loved to read, write and dance. Linda Rae was employed as a Postmaster and worked at SUPAK in her youth.
She is survived by a son, Roy W. Harrison of Shawboro and wife Katherine; two daughters, Joy H. Banks and husband Richard of Hertford, and Wendy H. Davis and husband Louis of Coinjock; six grandchildren, Leaha H. Odom and husband Pete of Currituck, Angela H. Banks of Hertford, Alex and wife Brittanie of Aydlett, Samantha Banks of Hertford, Kinley Davis of Coinjock, and Canyon Davis of Coinjock; two great-grandchildren, Merrill Odom of Currituck and Weston Odom of Currituck. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Reba K. Lowe and a granddaughter, Candace C. Banks.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Moore and the Rev. Charles Stevens. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall and at all other times at the residence, 784 Shawboro Rd., Shawboro, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Harrison family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 8, 2020