Linda Weber McGraw
CURRITUCK - Linda Lee Weber McGraw, 76, of Currituck, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mrs. McGraw was born in Jefferson County, KY, on July 10, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Otto Robert and Opal Lee Callebs Weber. A retired Human Resources Manager, she was a member of the Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.C. McGraw, Jr., and by sisters, Dolores Bricker and Hilda Jean Morrison.
Surviving are her two daughters, Sharon Smith and husband, Jim, of Hertford, and Lynn Hickman and husband, James, of Currituck; a step-son, Ricky Smith of Virginia Beach, VA; and seven grandchildren, Mason, Jane Brooks, Christian, George, Jaxson, Tucker, and Lacey.
A private service will be held. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.
As published in The Daily Advance
