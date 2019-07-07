Lindsey James
ELIZABETH CITY - Lindsey James, 75 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned from this life on Friday July 5, 2019 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Joseph Turner, officiating and Bishop Mac Freshwater, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation with the family will take place on Sunday, at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Lindsey is survived by his wife - Lena James, son - Lindsey Lee James, daughter - Rhonda L. James-Davis (Sherwin); brother - Haywood James, Jr. (Elaine), sister - Doris James all of Elizabeth City, NC and sister - Barbara James of Kinston, NC; Sisters-in-Law - Deloris James, Shirley Freshwater (Bishop McLinton), Charlene Dixon, Annette Patterson; Brothers-in Law - Dr. John Dixon (Pearlie), Clifton Dixon (Phyllis), William Dixon (Dr. Yvonne) and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Expressions of love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provided services of Love, Care and Uncompromising dignity to the James and all connected families.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 7, 2019