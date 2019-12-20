Linnea F. Perry



ELIZABETH CITY - Linnea F. Perry, 49, of 1032 Hunter Street, Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.



Ms. Perry was the daughter of the late Dennison Willie Perry and Ethel Griffin Perry.



She is survived by three sons to cherish her memories, Melvin Gallop, Jr., Tahj T. Perry and Reginald D. Banks, all of Elizabeth City; two grandchildren, Myquavis and Kyvare Perry; two sisters, Shawna Cooper of Philadelphia, PA and Evangelist Yolanda D. Cooper of Elizabeth City; four brothers, Melvin B. Cooper of Albuquerque, NM, Willie Perry (Lorraine), Roland and Marlon Perry, all of VA Beach, VA; two aunts, Lillie Mae Griffin of Elizabeth City and Mary Griffin Phillips of Las Vegas, NV; one uncle, Ersell Griffin of Albuquerque, NM; special nephew, Darvin Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Walson Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Greater Faith Assembly of Christ, Inc., 700 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, NC.



Walson Funeral Home, 723 Parsonage Street, is in charge of arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance

