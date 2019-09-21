Llewellyn H. Brown
GRANDY - Llewellyn "Sonny" Howard Brown, 73 of 252 North River Landing Road, Grandy, NC died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 19, 1946 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Howard Brown and Edith Hewitt Brown and the husband of Patricia Sears Brown. He was a truck driver and served in the Army Reserves.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons, Justin Howard Brown, Jeffrey Francis Brown (Chanaya) all of PA, and Jordan Andrew Brown (Jen) of CA. A sister, Jackie Neal (Brad) of NC; a brother, Donald Brown (Shirley) of NC; a grandson, Noah Marion of NC; and two stepchildren, Jimmi Ann Kelly (Daniel) of VA, and Allison Watts (Kasey) of NC.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Brown family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
