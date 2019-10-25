Lloyd Daniel Fisher
ELIZABETH CITY - On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Lloyd Daniel Fisher, loving husband, father, and "Papaw", went to be with the Lord at the age of 90.
Lloyd was born on August 13, 1929 in Sladesville to the late Dan and Lizzie Ball Fisher. Born during the Great Depression, he worked on the family farm until he was drafted and served his country with the US Army Infantry in Korea. After returning from the war, he met his bride of 60 years, Nelda Adams Fisher.
Retiring as a bridge tender from the US Army Corps of Engineers, he continued bridge tending with a private company for the remainder of his career. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing (especially with his grandkids), gardening (best "mater" ever), and spent many hours at ball fields watching game after game. Other enjoyments included his membership in the Swan Quarter Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wilbur and Lattie Fisher, and by a sister, Gladys Lupton.
Surviving and cherishing his memory in addition to his wife, Nelda, are his girls, Donna Parker (Stephen) of Sunbury and Lisa Wood (Bobby) of Shawboro; two sisters, Audrey Simmons of Fairfield and Mary McKinney of Roanoke Rapids; and his "pride and joy", four grandchildren, Mandy Bartley (Evan), Adam Parker (Meghan), Gunner Wood (Adrien), and Daniel Wood; and six great-grandchildren, Haven, Trevor, Andrew, Elijah, Merryn, and James. He was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Minister Mike Caton. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City. Friends may join the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services on Saturday, and all other times at the residence, 2205 West Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Robyn, Heather, and the rest of the Albemarle Hospice team for the extraordinary care given to their loved one during his very difficult time of declining health.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 25, 2019