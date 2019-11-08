Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Hunter Hicks. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Hunter Hicks



EDENTON - Lloyd Hunter Hicks (Col.) of Mechanicsville, VA, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home in Edenton, NC.



Born in Suffolk, VA on November 11, 1949, he was the son of Martha Hicks Ryals of Suffolk and the late Lewis Rawls Hicks. Lloyd was a 1971 graduate of Virginia Tech. Retired from the Virginia Cooperative Extension after 36 years of employment, he also retired from the Army Reserves following a military career that spanned 38 years. He was an active member of the Fairfield Ruritan Club.Lloyd was happiest sharing his river home with family and friends and spending time at his farm.



Surviving along with his mother are his wife of 46 years, Catherine Coleman Hicks, his brother Robert Lewis Hicks, his brother-in-law James E. Coleman (Cely), sister-in-law Ann Coleman Hiner, seven nieces and nephews, and six great-nieces and nephews.



A service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at their river home in Edenton.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Henrico County 4-H Youth Development Program. The funds will be used to provide hands-on learning experiences for youth. Checks can be made out to the Virginia Tech Foundation, 902 Prices Fork Road, Suite 4500, Blacksburg, VA 24061 with "Henrico 4-H, in memory of Lloyd H. Hicks" written on the memo line. To make a donation by credit card, please call 800-533-1144. Contributions to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, would also be appreciated.



