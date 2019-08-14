Logan W. Grubb
ELIZABETH CITY - Logan Wayne Grubb, age 16, of 2605 Willis Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, August 12, 2019.
He was born January 30, 2003 in Cape May Court House, NJ to Darren Wayne Grubb and Stephanie Elaine Barber Grubb of the residence. He was a member of Towne South Church of Christ and very involved in the church youth group, and a Junior at Pasquotank County High School where he played football and basketball.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Erica Ellen Grubb; maternal grandparents, Ruth (Charles) Marsden and Ronald (Cherie) Barber all of NJ; paternal grandparents Don (Sue) Grubb of Salisbury, NC; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Towne South Church of Christ with Minister Brad Giffin officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and immediately following the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Pasquotank County High School Athletic Program, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Towne South Youth Group, 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Grubb family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 14, 2019