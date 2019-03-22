Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Jean Butt Lane. View Sign

Lois Jean Butt Lane



HERTFORD - Lois Jean Butt Lane, 81, of Hertford, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Edenton House.



Mrs. Lane was born in Perquimans County on May 7, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Chester Arthur and Nina Ownley Butt. A homemaker, she was a member of Hertford Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Joseph Edward Lane and Seth Umphlett; and by two sisters, Norma Butt and Dorothy O'Neal.



Surviving are her husband of 24 years, Clyde C. Lane; two daughters, Rhonda Lane Gregory and husband, Danny, of Hertford, and Tammy Lane Lassiter and husband, Sammy, of Aulander; a son, Joseph Richard Lane and wife, Gail, of Manns Harbor; two sisters, Doris Carpenter of Colonial Heights, VA, and Faye Eure of Hertford; a brother, Ronald Butt of Suffolk, VA; two grandchildren, Lane Lassiter Rice and Carol Lassiter; and two great-grandchildren, Katie Fletcher Rice and Henry Rice.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Don Carter. A private burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the fellowship hall of Hertford Baptist Church immediately following the service on Saturday.



Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made either to Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944, or to CurePSP (progressive supranuclear palsy), 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or at



