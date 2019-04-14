Lola Jean Arcera
|
ELIZABETH CITY - Lola Jean Arcera, 68, of Shellie Drive, Elizabeth City, NC passed away on April 11, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on August 16, 1950 to the late Clarence Melvin Harrell and Lola Belle Whitehead Harrell, she was the wife of Anthony "Tony" Arcera. She worked as a CNA with Winslow Nursing Home.
She is survived by a step-daughter, Lenor Arecera of TN; a step-son, Fred Arecera of TN; and two sisters, Joan Ferraro and June Gregory, both of Elizabeth City; and a granddaughter, Angel Misty Arcera. She was preceded in death by a son, James Jr. Gurganus, and an infant brother, Clarence A. Harrell.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Reggie Ponder, Jr. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the lobby. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 775 Chapanoke Road, Hertford, NC 27944.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Arcera family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
