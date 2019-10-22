Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorene P. Walters. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorene P. Walters



ELIZABETH CITY - Lorene P. Walters, 77, of 207 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 18, 1941 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Ralph Vester Pipkin and Annie Rogerson Pipkin and was the wife of George Marshall Walters, Jr. She helped pave the way for female business leaders today as being the first woman in the history of Carolina Telephone and Telegraph in Elizabeth City to hold the position of a Frame Technician back in the 1970's and held the position for over forty years. She was also the owner and operator of Sew Simple, and a member of Journey Christian Church.



In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Wendy Sawyer Barnett (Johnnie) of Camden, NC; one son, Donald Keith Sawyer of Elizabeth City, NC; two step-daughters, Lisa Walters Jarvis (Bryan) of Marshall, TX and Cher Walters Miller (Dave) of Lake Waccamaw, NC; three brothers, R. Kendrick Pipkin (Ella) of Elizabeth City, NC, Nathan E. Pipkin (Darlene) of Ayden, NC; and Henry C. Pipkin of Hookerton, NC; four grandchildren, Jalen Hunter Barnett, Wilson Coen Sawyer, III, Lanie Carnall, and Isaac Sawyer; three step-grandchildren, Leslie Nicole Jarvis, Tori Elizabeth Jarvis, and Jessica Leann Dale; one great granddaughter, Iris Francis Carnall. She was pre-deceased by a two sons, Ralph Kevin Sawyer and Thomas Wayne Sawyer; two sisters, Margaret Pipkin Sawyer and Clarine Pipkin Pastorius; and two brothers, David Pipkin and Joseph Pipkin. Special thanks to Dr. Tan, Dr. Warren, and the staff of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Journey Christian Church with Minister Emmit Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC or to the Autism Society of NC, 50 Oberlin Road, Suite 230, Raleigh, NC 27605.



Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Walters family.



As published in The Daily Advance

