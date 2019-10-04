Lottie Mae Lamb
HERTFORD - Lottie Mae Wilson Lamb, age 88, daughter of Jack and Maggie Wilson, born on November 28, 1930. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 1, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at her lifetime home on Hog Neck Road in Hertford, NC. She was a faithful member of Woodville Baptist Church who enjoyed serving the Lord. She was a member of the V. F. W. Ladies Auxiliary.
Lottie was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Lamb, son, Calvin Ray Lamb, grandsons Jr. and Chuckie Lamb, daughter in law Denise Lamb, son in law Osmond Harrell, and all 11 of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Louise Harrell of Moyock, NC and Linda Williams (Bill) of Hertford, NC; a son, Glenn Lamb (Connie) of Hertford, NC; daughter in law, Delores Lamb; grandchildren, Sean (Ruth), Jason (Nancy), Brian, Missy (Travis), Billy, Brock (Holly), Cody (Lauren); eight great grandchildren; and many cherished family and friends.
Maw was an award-winning cook and always happy to have you seated at her table and to talk about the flowers in her yard.
?The family is grateful to Jackie Christopherson and Hazel for all they did. Special thanks also to the staff of Community Home Care for the excellent care.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Davin Phillips and the Rev. Steve Feehan. Family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. They will also receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon at the Inter-County Ruritans Club, 316 Old US 17, Hertford, NC 27944. Memorial donations may be made to Woodville Baptist Church, 151 Woodville Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Lamb family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 4, 2019