Louis Elwood Riddick, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Louis Elwood Riddick Sr., 86 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed this life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Rev. Darryl Riddick, officiating. He will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at other times, 517 Brown Street, Elizabeth City, NC.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Margaret L. Riddick of the home; one daughter, Debra Riddick Yates of Upper Marlboro, MD; two step-children, Cheryl Morgan and William Morgan both of California; Sister, Melba Riddick Purkett of Elizabeth City, NC; one step-granddaughter, Ashley Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
