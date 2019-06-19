Louis H. White, Jr.
TYNER - Louis H. White, Jr, 83, of Tyner, NC, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in his home after fighting a long battle with cancer.
A Chowan County native, Mr. White was the son of Louis H., Sr. and Margaret E. White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Jean Malek, his sister, Gloria, his daughter-in-law, Debbie, and his grandson, Bobby.
Surviving are his wife of 19 years, Jean Chappell; sons, David (Sue), Kenny, and Chris; step-children, Wayne (Donna), Wanda (Darryl), and William (Barby); three grandchildren, five step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the small auditorium of the church the hour prior to the services on Saturday.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care of Louis during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ballard's Bridge Youth Group, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements, and o nline condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
