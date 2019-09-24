Lucille Felton Griffin
ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Lucille Felton Griffin, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-7pm with the family receiving friends from 5:30-7:00pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Lucille Felton Griffin leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Edith Arrington (Orvis); son, William B. Griffin, Sr. (Addie); three sisters, Barbara White, Rosa Tundidor and Jacqueline Poole; brother, Franklin Felton (Mary Alice); six grandchildren; six great grand children; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Feel Free to sign the on-line guest book at www.beach rivers.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 24, 2019