EDENTON - Lucy Alderman "Sunshine" Bunch, 90, of Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Rocky Mount, and formerly of Edenton, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.



Mrs. Bunch was born in Orange County on November 16, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Jacob L. and Mary Goodwin Alderman. A homemaker, in later years after her sons were of age, she worked with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. She was a faithful member of Edenton Baptist Church until her health necessitated the move to Rocky Mount.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Leland Bunch, Jr.; her sister, Mary Elizabeth Huffham; and her brothers, Jacob L. Alderman, Jr. and George W. Alderman.



Surviving are her sons and their wives, Maurice L. "Buck" Bunch, Jr. and Claudia of Hertford, James David Bunch and Sherre of Destin, FL, and Richard Alderman Bunch and Lisa of Winterville; five grandchildren, Diana Bunch of Plymouth, Jordan Bunch (Ashley) of Atlanta, GA, Amanda Bunch of Winterville, Susannah Bunch of Atlanta, and Rachel Bunch of Greenville; and a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Bunch.



Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Edenton Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Reverend David Brooks. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932.



