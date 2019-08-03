Macie Elizabeth Respass
ELIZABETH CITY - Macie Elizabeth Respass entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2019.
Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Beach Rivers Chapel. The viewing will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The service will begin at 12:00 noon.
Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memories two children Donald R. Respass (Zelda) and Anita M. Figgs both of Elizabeth City; three grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews, cousins, and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Respass family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 3, 2019