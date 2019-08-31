Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline Habit Griffin. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Graveside service 2:00 PM Beaver Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Madeline Habit Griffin



EDENTON - Madeline "Lena" Habit Griffin, 97, died at her home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Mrs. Griffin was born in the historic Joseph Hewes house in Edenton on November 17, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Najla Habit.



For many years Lena assisted her husband as they operated Griffin Music Center on Broad Street in Edenton. An active member of the Chowan Golf and Country Club, she attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Her favorite things were family, friends, and a good joke. An avid golfer from 1963 on, she played regularly with a close-knit group of lady golfers and treasured the good times they shared over nearly 45 years.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude W. Griffin; and by her seven siblings.



Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Griffin Isenhower and husband, John, of Charlotte; two granddaughters, Dottie Isenhower Crymes and husband, Bill, of Charleston, SC, and Katherine Isenhower Turner and husband, John, of Charlotte; and five great-grandchildren, Avery and Will Crymes of Charleston, and Sam, Evelyn, and Leslie Turner of Charlotte.



A graveside service will be held Sunday, September 1st, at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. J. Malone Gilliam, Rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The family will visit with friends at the grave following the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Madeline Habit GriffinEDENTON - Madeline "Lena" Habit Griffin, 97, died at her home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Mrs. Griffin was born in the historic Joseph Hewes house in Edenton on November 17, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Najla Habit.For many years Lena assisted her husband as they operated Griffin Music Center on Broad Street in Edenton. An active member of the Chowan Golf and Country Club, she attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Her favorite things were family, friends, and a good joke. An avid golfer from 1963 on, she played regularly with a close-knit group of lady golfers and treasured the good times they shared over nearly 45 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude W. Griffin; and by her seven siblings.Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Griffin Isenhower and husband, John, of Charlotte; two granddaughters, Dottie Isenhower Crymes and husband, Bill, of Charleston, SC, and Katherine Isenhower Turner and husband, John, of Charlotte; and five great-grandchildren, Avery and Will Crymes of Charleston, and Sam, Evelyn, and Leslie Turner of Charlotte.A graveside service will be held Sunday, September 1st, at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. J. Malone Gilliam, Rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The family will visit with friends at the grave following the service.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close