Madge L. Whitehurst
EDENTON - Madge Lassiter Whitehurst, 87, of 404 Elliott Street, died Monday, January 13, 2020, in Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Mrs. Whitehurst was born in Chowan County on January 17, 1932, and was the daughter of the late William Jackson Lassiter and Dora Smith Lassiter. Retired from Edenton Cotton Mill, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Edenton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Ralston Whitehurst; two sisters, Faye Twiddy and Daphney Lassiter; and by her brother, Gerald Lassiter.
Surviving are her daughter, Beverly W. Hoggard and husband, Danny, of Windsor; her son, William Gregory Whitehurst and wife, Debbie, of Tyner; her sister, Edna Harrell of Edenton; four grandchildren, Kevin Hoggard and wife, Shannon, Shelley Rawls and husband, Kelvin, Haley Perkins and husband, Matt, and Olivia Bass and husband, Michael; and five great-grandchildren, Jenna Rawls, Jackson Rawls, Karsyn Perkins, Brayden Bass, and Maelyn Perkins.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. Russell Blanchard. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Edenton, 200 S. Moseley Street, Edenton, NC 27932.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Edenton, 200 S. Moseley Street, Edenton, NC 27932.
Published in The Daily Advance from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020