Mahlon Y. Gibbs
KINSTON - Mahlon Y. Gibbs, age 68, of Vernon Avenue, Kinston, NC died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. He was born in Currituck County, NC on February 13, 1951 to the late Samuel Gibbs, Sr. and Evelyn Hooper Gibbs. He enjoyed music and rocking in a rocking chair and dunking his biscuit in his coffee.
He is survived by three sisters, Annette G. Bundy of Corapeake, NC, Charlotte G. Jackson of Tulsa, OK and Joan G. Davenport of Virginia Beach, VA; and two brothers, Leland E. Gibbs, and Michael Gibbs, all of Barco, NC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Laland, Samuel, Jr., and David Gibbs.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Caswell Development Center Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Gibbs family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
