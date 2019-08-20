Manly White Dunlow
PORTSMOUTH, NH - Manly White Dunlow, 89, formerly of Elizabeth City, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Wentworth Senior Living in Portsmouth, NH. He was born in 1929 in Windsor, NC to the late John T. Dunlow and Sallie White Dunlow and was the husband of the late Dorothy Jackson Dunlow. He served his country honorably in the US Air Force from 1950-1953, was a graduate of East Carolina University, and retired after many years of teaching in the public schools. He was a member of the Ruritan Club and Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church and a devoted family man.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandy D. Travnicek, and son-in-law Andrew of Hampton, NH; his son, Neil Dunlow, and daughter-in-law Melissa of Papillion, NE; and two grandchildren, Lily and Lena Dunlow. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Hollowell and his brother, Mack Dunlow.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Rev. Don Morris. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Dunlow family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st ST, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; or Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 N Road St, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 20, 2019