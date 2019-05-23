Marcus Andre' Hoskins
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Marcus Andre' Hoskins, age 39, transitioned from this life into life eternal as of Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his 1211 Harris Drive, Elizabeth City, NC residence.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Bishop A.C. Robinson, Jr., Officiating. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased.
He leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Gina Gilkey-Lee (Ponce) of Elizabeth City, NC; father, Glenn Hoskins of Georgia; step-sister, Keene Riddick of Hertford, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Expressions of love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed to the Gilkey and Hoskins family by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 23, 2019