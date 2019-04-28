Margaret Ann Bright
ELIZABETH CITY - Margaret Ann Gregory Bright, 80, of 1156 South Highway 17, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, April 26, 2019 after a brief illness at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center with family at her side. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born March 1, 1939 to the late Ackiss Gregory and Geneva Ownley Gregory and was the wife of Shelton E. Bright. With her husband, she owned Bright's Delights and Albemarle Grain Equipment Company. She was an active member of Woodville Baptist Church. She was a dearly loved wife and mother and she adored her grandchildren.
In addition to Shelton, her husband of sixty years, she is survived by two daughters, Kim Smith (Fred) of Edenton and Susan Sugg (Andy) of Greenville; five grandchildren, Erica Smith, Brittany Smith, Kaitlyn Smith, Ashley Sugg and Mackenzie Sugg; and a sister, Helen Faye Winslow (Arland) of Elizabeth City. She was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Gregory.
A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Woodville Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Feehan. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home and at all other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to Woodville Baptist Church, 151 Woodville Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bright family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 28, 2019