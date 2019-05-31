Margaret Carolyn Kindred Brothers
ELIZABETH CITY - Margaret Carolyn Kindred Brothers, age 82 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned from this earthen vessel to receive her wings as a dove as she went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Life Celebration Services will commence on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Saturday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Margaret leaves to cherish her memories: a very special and devoted great-niece, Tameca Bowe of Durham, NC;nephew Ronald Fennell of Portsmouth, VA and Taiquan Johnson of Elizabeth City, NC; A very special and devoted cousin Diane Turner of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister Dora Fennell of Elizabeth City, NC and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed to the Brothers and all connected families by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 31, 2019