Margaret Dickens Toler
ELIZABETH CITY - Margaret Dickens Toler, 92, of Lexington Drive, Elizabeth City, NC gained her Heavenly wings on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Wake County, NC on August 18, 1927 to the late Britt Mae Dickens and Josephine Sherron Dickens, she was the widow of Noah Alvin Toler. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was very active in serving the church.
She is survived by daughters, Lynda Wood (George) and Tricia Peeler; a son, Noah Alvin Toler, Jr. (Alyce); brothers, Howard Dickens (Mary), Jimmy Dickens (Adonna) and Ben Dickens (Margie); sisters in law Betty Dickens and Marion Crank (Marian); grandchildren, Tiffany Riggs, Jason Riggs, Myles Wood, Christopher Dawes (Kris), and Alex Toler (Rachel); and great grandchild, Hunter Dawes. She was predeceased by her siblings, Billy Joe Dickens, Pansy Bullock (James), and Rachel Wheeler (Jim); sister in law, Seldon Bundy (Darwin); and brother in law James Toler (Betty).
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jason Wise. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. A visitation will be held on Friday evening, January 17, 2020 from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the in her name. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Toler family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 15, 2020