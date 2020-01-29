Margaret G. Dugan
ELIZABETH CITY - Margaret G. Dugan, age 79, of Heron Court, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Gates House Assisted Living in Gatesville, NC. Born on May 6, 1940 in Glace Bay, Cape Breton Isle, Nova Scotia, Canada to the late John Wilton and Mary Morrison Wilton, she was the wife for 58 years to Robert A. Dugan, Sr. of the residence.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Michele L. Bonney of MA; a son Robert A. Dugan, Jr. (Nida) of Elizabeth City; sisters Mary Wilton of MA, Kathleen Malafonte of MA, and Darlene Timmons of Alberta, Canada; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
No services will be held. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Dugan family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 29, 2020