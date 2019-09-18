Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Marie Butts. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Marie Butts



ELIZABETH CITY - On Friday, September 13, 2019, God gently and quietly took Margaret "Marie" Butts, Mother of 8, Grandmother of 18, Great-grandmother of 16, Great-great grandmother of 1, a sister and aunt who was loved by all and will be sadly missed. Marie loved her husband, the late John Herbert Butts, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild and she was so proud of each one of them. She always ended every conversation with: "Bless your Sweetheart; Momma Loves You Baby".



Marie was an excellent cook and took great pride in letting everyone know that she made the best sweet potato pies, coconut pies, cakes, the best pot of greens and on the stove potpie. The children and grandchildren drove miles for her home cooked red linked and country sausages and Sunday morning pancakes with cheese biscuits. Both parents instilled in their children the power of getting an education, they always said that is something no one can take away from you. She taught all her children how to sing, with harmony, which they still remember their parts even today. The youngest, (the twins), Aquita and Bonita continue use their singing talent to the Glory of God.



Margaret "Marie" Butts, 85 died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital Fayetteville, N. C. As fate would have it, she joined her husband John Herbert Butts of 61 yearsHis death September 13, 2014 both died 5 years apart on the same date, approximately 6 pm in the evening. She was the daughter of the late Rev. David Lee McPherson and Emma J. McPherson. Marie was a lifelong member of Samuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and took pride in serving as a member of the Deaconess Board. She was the Mother of eight children: Grace Outlaw Maxwell-Deceased, John W. Butts and wife Tonya Butts, Lancaster, Texas, Rev. Dr. Montina B. Jones and husband Rev. Dr. Vincent M. Jones, Sr., Suffolk, Virginia, Dr. Aubrey G. Butts and Lucy Butts-immediate caregivers, Bunnlevel, North Carolina, Sharon B. Daring, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Craig C. Butts and wife Alfrika Butts, Gates County, North Carolina, Aquita R. Palmer and husband Merik A. Palmer, Clarksville, Tennessee, Bonita S. Butts, Elizabeth City, North Carolina; Siblings: Glenwood Barrington and wife Jennette Barrington, Iradenne McPherson Lister, Hollie Overton and husband Robert Overton, Gussie McPherson Bryant and husband Michael Bryant, Davis Lee McPherson, Jr. and wife Gloria McPherson. Deceased family members are: Father, Rev. David Lee McPherson, Sr., Mother, Emma J. McPherson, Stepmother, Martha Lee Barrington McPherson, Sisters: Lillian McPherson Brothers Mercer, Doris McPherson Rountree, Mazel McPherson Taylor, Gladys McPherson Overton, Hattie McPherson Tyler, and Vanessa McPherson Hoskins.



The Family would like to extend a special thanks to the Staff and Doctors at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, Aubrey Butts, Lucy P. Butts, Janie Welch, Dannie Holland for their kind and compassionate care.



The Wake will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, N. C. ; Funeral Services: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 noon Samuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 770 E. Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, N.C. with Rev. Kevin Lighty-Officiating and the Rev. Dr. Vincent M. Jones, Sr.-Eulogist. Repast-Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 510 Brooks Road, Elizabeth City, N.C. The Family will receive friends at the home of Dr. Montina Butts Jones, 6301 Compass Court Suffolk, Virginia 23435. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Butts family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Margaret Marie ButtsELIZABETH CITY - On Friday, September 13, 2019, God gently and quietly took Margaret "Marie" Butts, Mother of 8, Grandmother of 18, Great-grandmother of 16, Great-great grandmother of 1, a sister and aunt who was loved by all and will be sadly missed. Marie loved her husband, the late John Herbert Butts, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild and she was so proud of each one of them. She always ended every conversation with: "Bless your Sweetheart; Momma Loves You Baby".Marie was an excellent cook and took great pride in letting everyone know that she made the best sweet potato pies, coconut pies, cakes, the best pot of greens and on the stove potpie. The children and grandchildren drove miles for her home cooked red linked and country sausages and Sunday morning pancakes with cheese biscuits. Both parents instilled in their children the power of getting an education, they always said that is something no one can take away from you. She taught all her children how to sing, with harmony, which they still remember their parts even today. The youngest, (the twins), Aquita and Bonita continue use their singing talent to the Glory of God.Margaret "Marie" Butts, 85 died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital Fayetteville, N. C. As fate would have it, she joined her husband John Herbert Butts of 61 yearsHis death September 13, 2014 both died 5 years apart on the same date, approximately 6 pm in the evening. She was the daughter of the late Rev. David Lee McPherson and Emma J. McPherson. Marie was a lifelong member of Samuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and took pride in serving as a member of the Deaconess Board. She was the Mother of eight children: Grace Outlaw Maxwell-Deceased, John W. Butts and wife Tonya Butts, Lancaster, Texas, Rev. Dr. Montina B. Jones and husband Rev. Dr. Vincent M. Jones, Sr., Suffolk, Virginia, Dr. Aubrey G. Butts and Lucy Butts-immediate caregivers, Bunnlevel, North Carolina, Sharon B. Daring, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Craig C. Butts and wife Alfrika Butts, Gates County, North Carolina, Aquita R. Palmer and husband Merik A. Palmer, Clarksville, Tennessee, Bonita S. Butts, Elizabeth City, North Carolina; Siblings: Glenwood Barrington and wife Jennette Barrington, Iradenne McPherson Lister, Hollie Overton and husband Robert Overton, Gussie McPherson Bryant and husband Michael Bryant, Davis Lee McPherson, Jr. and wife Gloria McPherson. Deceased family members are: Father, Rev. David Lee McPherson, Sr., Mother, Emma J. McPherson, Stepmother, Martha Lee Barrington McPherson, Sisters: Lillian McPherson Brothers Mercer, Doris McPherson Rountree, Mazel McPherson Taylor, Gladys McPherson Overton, Hattie McPherson Tyler, and Vanessa McPherson Hoskins.The Family would like to extend a special thanks to the Staff and Doctors at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, Aubrey Butts, Lucy P. Butts, Janie Welch, Dannie Holland for their kind and compassionate care.The Wake will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, N. C. ; Funeral Services: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 noon Samuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 770 E. Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, N.C. with Rev. Kevin Lighty-Officiating and the Rev. Dr. Vincent M. Jones, Sr.-Eulogist. Repast-Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 510 Brooks Road, Elizabeth City, N.C. The Family will receive friends at the home of Dr. Montina Butts Jones, 6301 Compass Court Suffolk, Virginia 23435. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Butts family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close