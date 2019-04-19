Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret McCoy Garrett. View Sign

Margaret McCoy Garrett



MOYOCK - Margaret McCoy Garrett, age 91, of 672 South Mills Road, Moyock, NC died peacefully in Currituck House Assisted Living of Moyock on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after a long illness. A resident of Currituck County since 1945, she was born January 25, 1928 in Wallaceton, VA to the late Willie Washington McCoy and Nannie Belle Alexander McCoy and was the widow of Philip Melvin Garrett of Moyock, NC.



A former bookkeeper, homemaker, business owner, historian, and author, she was a member of Moyock Baptist Church since her marriage in 1945, serving on many committees throughout the years and authoring the only known history of the church taken from notes of the original old documents before the church burned and all documents were destroyed.



She is survived by her daughter, Celeste G. Flora and husband, John J. Flora III, of Moyock, NC; her son, Mark C. Garrett and wife Patricia D. Garrett, of Moyock, NC; a younger sister Myra McCoy Matthews (Mrs. James H. Matthews), of Chesapeake, VA; one granddaughter, Makenzie C. Garrett; two step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Garrett was preceded in death by an older sister, Willie Belle McCoy Harris (Mrs. Wm. E. Harris) of Pocomoke City, MD; and a younger brother, Norman William McCoy of Wallaceton, VA.



A graveside service is planned for Monday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Moyock Memorial Cemetery with Mr. Walton Whitty officiating. The family will receive friends afterward at the home, 672 South Mills Road, Moyock, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Garrett family.



As published in The Daily Advance

