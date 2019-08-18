Margaret Richards
ELIZABETH CITY - Margaret Edda Bolland Richards, 77, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living of Elizabeth City. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 31, 1941 to the late William Vernon Bolland and Edda Marie Hensel Bolland and was the wife of the late Walter David Richards, III for fifty-seven years. She was valedictorian of her high school graduating class, worked for twenty-six years as bookkeeper at Northeastern High School and was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Andrew Robert Richards and wife Linda of Charlotte and Mark William Richards and wife Tami of Camden; four grandchildren, Ian William Richards, Andrew David Richards, Ella Danielle Richards all of Camden and Kaitlyn Nicole Smith and husband Mitchell of Raleigh; and a brother, Donald Bolland and wife Velma of Coraopolis, PA.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Delores Langley. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to SPCA Of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Richards family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 18, 2019