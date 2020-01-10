The Daily Advance

Margaret Viola "Peggy" Jordan

Margaret Viola "Peggy" Jordan

ELIZABETH CITY - Margaret Viola "Peggy" Jordan 67, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Celebration of Life service is Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Beach Rivers Chapel.

Peggy leaves to cherish her memories: loving daughters, Candita "Candy" Jordan-Butler, Moyock, NC and Terry Winfield, Winchester, Va; sisters, Burdette Jordan: brothers, Frank Powell, Albert Jordan; eight grandchildren; and a host of other great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 10, 2020
