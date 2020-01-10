Margaret Viola "Peggy" Jordan
ELIZABETH CITY - Margaret Viola "Peggy" Jordan 67, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Celebration of Life service is Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Beach Rivers Chapel.
Peggy leaves to cherish her memories: loving daughters, Candita "Candy" Jordan-Butler, Moyock, NC and Terry Winfield, Winchester, Va; sisters, Burdette Jordan: brothers, Frank Powell, Albert Jordan; eight grandchildren; and a host of other great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through professional, dignified and sincere service to the Jordan. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 10, 2020