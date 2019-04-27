Margaret Ware Kilgo
ELIZABEH CITY - Weeping may endure for a night but joy come in the sunlight as our Sister in Christ Margaret Ware Kilgo folded her Earthly Garments and answered the call of the Angel of Death on Thursday morning at her residence 408 E. Broad Street at 2:12 A. M.
Margaret was born on December 12, 1944 to the late Elizah and Mamie Thurman Ware in Lauren, South Carolina. She loved her family and devoted her life to being a Homemaker.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:00 P. M. in New Oak Grove Cemetery by Elder Glen Sawyer. Interment will follow the service. Viewing will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 in the Chapel of the Funeral Home from 4:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M.where the family will receive friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Mamie Ware; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann Duncan and Mary Lou Dawson; two brothers, Harvey Ware (Lillian) and Terry Ware. Margaret is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be made to the family at www.robinsonfuneralandcremation.com.
A. C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Ware Family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 27, 2019