Marion Beasley Rice

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Community Church
Elizabeth City, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:30 PM
Holy Trinity Community Church
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituary
ELIZABETH CITY - Marion Beasley Rice, 76 of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence.

Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Community Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 1704 Pine Street, Elizabeth City, NC.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two sons, Frank Beasley (Doris) of Hertford, NC and Pastor Tony Rice, Sr., (Tammy) of Elizabeth City, NC; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Perry (Jeff) of Dover, DE, Annette Daniels (Jerome) of Bridgeville, DE, Lisa Mullen of Lincoln, DE, Mary Beasley of Dover, DE, Beulah Johnson (Prezannie) of Harrington, DE, Alice Seymore of Elizabeth City, NC, Margie Golden (Thomas) of Manteo, NC, Mildred Lewis of Elizabeth City, NC, Oris Beasley of Milton, DE, Mary Gregory of Camden, NC, Lottie Beasley of Allentown, PA, Geradine Williams (James) of Laurel, DE and Bruce Mullen of San Antonio, TX; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Cobb Rice of Summerfield, FL and William T. Rice of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of Love can be expressed at www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide services to the Rice family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 31, 2020
