Marion C. Williams
ELIZABETH CITY - Marion Cook "Cookie" Williams, age 60, of West Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born March 2, 1959 in Elizabeth City, NC to Anne Bennett Williams and the late Saint Elmo Williams. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.
In addition to her mother she is survived by a brother, Charles Raymond Williams; a niece, Charlotte Parker Williams; and aunts, Leta Hill and Sandra Williams Elliott (Henry). She was predeceased by a brother, Powell Bennett Williams.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Benny Oakes officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and at other times at the mother's residence. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 210 South Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909; the Food Bank of the Albemarle, P.O. Box 1704, Elizabeth City, NC 27906 or the , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Williams family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 22, 2019