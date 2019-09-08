Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Jean Arseneau Barker. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Memorial Mass 1:00 PM Holy Family Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

SHILOH - Marion Jean Barker, age 88, of Shiloh, NC passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 30, 2019 following an extended and courageous battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) for many years.



Marion, who preferred to be called Jeannie, was born in Beaverville, IL on November 8, 1930. She was united in marriage to the late William H. Barker on July 10, 1948 in Beaverville, IL. They were married 67 years and 11 days before William's passing on July 21, 2015.



Jeannie moved many times with her family during her husband's distinguished 31year career in the United States Navy. She always had a sense of adventure and loved being stationed overseas in faraway places like the Panama Canal Zone, Guantanemo Bay, Cuba, and Rota, Spain. Following William's retirement, they traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada with their motorhome, making many wonderful memories. William affectionately referred to Jeannie as "his navigator" during their travels. She loved mapping and maintained detailed logs of their travels which she loved recalling with family and friends during many memorable reunions at their beautiful, but modest, waterfront home in Shiloh.



Jeannie's greatest love was for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, followed by her family and her church family. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman: a devoted, compassionate, kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who exemplified the unconditional love of Christ to her entire family and her many friends. Her favorite scripture passage was Psalm 51.



She was actively involved at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City since moving to Shiloh in 1985. In addition, she loved volunteering her time at the Elizabeth City Soup Kitchen.



She is survived by her five children: Karen Wasarhaley of Shiloh, NC; Diana Sonnenschein and her husband, Reginald, of Mountain Grove, MO; Marilyn Wallace and her husband, Greg, of Altamonte Springs, FL; Michael Barker and his wife, Sandra, of Round Rock, TX; James Barker and his wife, Catherine, of Corinth, TX; sixteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.



Jeannie was predeceased by her parents, Ovid and Marie Arseneau; her husband, William Hurst Barker; and her eldest son, William John Barker.



The family of Jeannie Barker would like to thank all of her friends, neighbors, church families, Father Nicholas Cottrill, and the Albemarle Hospice for their prayers, support, and loving care.



A memorial mass was held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, officiated by Father Nick Cottrill. The family received friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Barker family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



