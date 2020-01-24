Marjorie Lou Brickhouse Liverman



ELIZABETH CITY - Marjorie Lou Brickhouse Liverman, 79 of Elizabeth City, NC has permanently changed her address to that beautiful city called Heaven.



The Legacy Remembering events will commence on Friday evening, January 24, 2020 for moments of visitation and reflection from 6pm until 8pm at the Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. On Saturday, January 25, 2020 promptly at 11am a Triumphant Celebration of Life Service will begin for Minister Liverman at Fountain of Life Church with Pastor Tony James, officiating.



She leaves to cherish her loving memories: seven children, Arnold Sykes, Sr., (Doris) of Elizabeth City, NC, Shelia Judge (Darryl) of Montgomery, Al, Theodosia Brickhouse-Sails (Kelvin) of Tampa, FL, Lizzie Liverman of Winston Salem, NC, Rexford Liverman of Nashville, TN, A. Nicole Goolsby (John) of Greensboro, NC and Deborah Liverman of Medford, MA; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; twelve siblings, Eva Russ, Murdeen Brickhouse, Diane Hughes, Gracie Jordan, Belinda Rhym, Olivia Hill, Alfred Brickhouse, James Brickhouse, Danny Brickhouse, Lawrence Brickhouse, Darryl Brickhouse and Leonard Brickhouse; and a host of other relatives and friends.



The Compassionate Professionals of Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations are serving the Liverman and connected families with uncompromising dignity. As published in The Daily Advance

