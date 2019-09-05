Mark Edward Collins
HERTFORD - Mark Edward Collins, 64, of 113 River Cove Lane, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.
Born in Washington D.C. on November 13, 1954, he was the son of the late Leroy and Barbara Jean Lodovichetti Collins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Harris.
Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Mary Sue Collins; a daughter, Andrea Rose Guthier of Baltimore, MD; and three sisters, Victoria Andrews of Lothian, MD, Patricia Murphy of Saint Leonard, MD, and Lisa Starkweather of Ocean City, MD.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 5, 2019